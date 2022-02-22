How to complete the Rollerback Salvage contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Runda’s crew is starting to get everything back in order. This means Runda is able to start working on her armor again. It also means that you are going to need to go collect some salvage for her so she has the materials she needs. Things aren’t going to be easy. Here is how you complete the Rollerback Salvage contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

You will get this contract after you have completed all of Runda’s other contracts. She has three that she will give you before you get this contract. After you obtain this contract, follow the route south to the edge of the map. When you arrive, a Shellsnapper will appear. This is where things get difficult. Remember that Shellsnappers are weak to fire damage. They also have weak spots along the sides of their shells that look like clamps.

After you defeat the Shellsnapper, check around the area for the Rollerback Salvage. You will get one from killing the Shellsnapper. The rest you will get from piles of scrap. Scan for them using your Focus. They will appear as purple markers around the area. Once you have collected all five, return to Runda for your reward.