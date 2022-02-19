How to complete the Scavengers contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Contracts are special missions in Forbidden West that require you to collect a specific item. The item on today’s list is Scrapper Jaws. Larend still needs more parts for his armor and Scrapper Jaws will be a worthy addition. Here is how you complete the Scavengers contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you receive this contract from Larend, he will tell you that his team found a group of Chargers but can’t seem to get Scrappers to come out. It’s up to you to get them out. Head to the location of the Chargers. They can be found in the northeast section of the map near Chainscrape.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive in the area, you will see a group of Chargers. If you are silent, you can take them all out stealthily and make this mission go faster. Either way, kill all of the Chargers to get the Scrappers to come out. You don’t need to worry about aiming at a specific part of the Scrappers, just kill them and they should drop their jaws. After you collect three Scrapper Jaws, head back to Larend for a reward.