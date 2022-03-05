How to complete The Second Verse side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

The Second Verse is one of the longest quests in Horizon Forbidden West, mostly because of the amount of time you have to wait before completing it. This side quest is split into two parts and will require you to get some specific parts and then reboot three Land-Gods. That being said, Zo is one of our favorite new characters in the game, so here is how to complete The Second Verse.

Part one

After you talk to Zo in the base and get the Second Verse side quest, she will have you meet her at a designated area to get some power cores from Grimhorns. If you have completed the story already, you can find her at Plainsong.

In this area are a couple of Grimhorns, a few Bellowbacks, and a Skydrifter. Kill all the machines, loot them, and talk to Zo to give her the cores. She will go off to the base. While the quest will say you can go and talk to her, you won’t be able to do anything until you deliver Aether, Poseidon, and Demeter to Gaia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Part two

After you have given Gaia Aether, Demeter, and Poseidon, talk to Zo to start the second part of this side quest. Again, she will be either in the base or at Plainsong if you have already completed the story. She will tell you that three land-gods have gone away from Plainsong and need rebooted.

Ti

Ti is found at Cinnabar Sands. When you find the shrine to honor them, Aloy will notice a couple of Utaru bodies. Walk forward, and you will see the land-god broken down under some rocks and a group of Scroungers and a Ravager around them. Defeat all of them. Then, when you go to reboot Ti, Aloy will be interrupted by an attacking Stormbird. Kill it, and then you can do the reboot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So

So is the easiest land-god to reboot. When you arrive to the lake they drowned in, you will want to use your focus to search for the Snapmaw swimming around. Just swim to the bottom of the lake and pry away the rocks on top of the land-god to be able to reboot it.

Do

Do is trapped in a canyon surrounded by vines from Metal Flowers. Destroy the one blocking the entrance and walk up to the land-god. There are three more Metal Flowers you need to destroy. The first one is on the opposite side of the canyon.

The next one is in the back corner of the canyon. Climb up the wall and jump over to it.

For the final one, go back to the first flower and climb to the top of the rocks. Look for a cave and walk through it to find an area to climb to the last flower. Jump down to Do and do the reboot.

After the three land-gods are rebooted, return to Plainsong to find Zo, and she will do the final reboot. Doing this will end the side quest.