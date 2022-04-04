How to complete the Silver-topped Tower Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple challenges you can complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Each of these challenges requires you to figure out a particular puzzle in a specific game location, giving you access to a hidden area and comes with the reward of a Kyber Brick. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Silver-topped Tower challenge for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can complete the Silver-topped Tower challenge by visiting Theed on Naboo. You’ll want to head to the tower to the southeast of the map. There, you’ll find a pair of droids guarding a walk. Eliminate them, and there will be several climbing points you can use to reach the top of the tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the top, you should see a silver cage wrapped around a tower across the way. You’ll need to use a Villain character to throw a grenade on the silver gates to remove these. However, to the left of the tower is a small crate of grenades you can use to cause the gates to explode, bypassing it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve destroyed the gate, you’ll need to jump across to the tower, which should have a small bridge and a jumping bar for you to reach. Although, you can use a Hero or Bounty Hunter character’s grappling hook to reach the jumping spot. Inside the tower will be the Kyber Brick, completing the challenge.