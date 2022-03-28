Jar needs your help in the next phase of their operation in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This phase will have you taking on the ‘god’ of Mount Crow. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Slayer of Vorcanar in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Before you can work on this quest, you’ll need to ensure you’ve completed Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression. After you’ve done that, you can find Jar in the town where you rescued the Goblins, who were political prisoners at the end of the previous quest.

After speaking with Jar to start the quest, you’ll need to follow them to continue it. You will see a highlighted waypoint guiding you as they move that you can follow in-game or on your map. You’ll need to find and destroy the three machines highlighted on your map. They will be dispersed in a larger area where Jar leads you, but each machine has a waypoint on your map.

Multiple Goblins will heavily guard each machine. After making your way through the Goblins and reaching the machines, look for the red area around them. Shoot at this location to cause the machine to explode and progress through the quest.

When the final machine has been destroyed, Jar will call you over to their side to lower the bridge to advance to the next area. On the other side of the bridge, you’ll need to defeat three Goblin Sappers and take their explosives. They will be the Goblins with explosives wrapped around them. All you need to do is take them out to obtain their item.

Upon finding all three explosives, Jar will need your help from Freezilcles, who is attempting to eliminate them. You can find Jar not too far away from where you were collecting explosives. Follow the pathway, and you’ll find Freezilcles. You’ll need to take them out alongside the multiple skeletons that spawn within the area. After beating Feezicles, you’ll need to loot their heart.

With the heart, return to the area you came through to make it back to the oven and place Freezilcles’ heart inside it. The heart will freeze the oven, and you’ll then be summoned to the arena to face off against Vorcanar. When you reach the arena, you’ll have to face off against Oracle Kralom and Oracle Molark to progress to the next step in the quest.

Once you defeat those two Oracles and find Jar nearby, the final step is to proceed to the next arena, where you’ll need to face off against Vorcanar. You’ll want to aim for the orange orbs on Vorcanar’s neck, dealing the most damage. After the first phase, place one of the bombs on the top of its head, shoot it, and repeat the process.

With Vorcarnar defeated, present a damaged cog piece to Jar as a nose ring for their valor shown for all Goblins. You’ll then complete the quest.