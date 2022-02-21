How to complete the Speedy Lancehorns contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Handa wants you to procure some salvage from some Lancehorns she spotted nearby. They aren’t going to go down easily. You will have to chase them down. Here is how you complete the Speedy Lancehorns contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will receive this contract from Handa after you have completed all of her other contracts. Handa has four other contracts for you to do before this one becomes available. Once you unlock it, head southeast to the location marked on your map. This is where you will find the Lancehorns.

You are going to need to kill six Lancehorns to get the required salvage needed for Handa’s armor. It is a good idea to call your mount before heading down to the Lancehorns. They will immediately run if you get too close so taking the stealthy approach won’t work. Chase them down on your mount and remember to aim for their horns. Not only are the horns valuable but knocking them off deals a good amount of damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating all six Lancehorns, return to Handa and the camp will get attacked by a group of machines. Help the people of the camp kill the machines. Afterward, talk to Handa and she will reward you with a Boltblaster.