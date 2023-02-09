Adelaide Oakes will reach out to your character in Hogwarts Legacy, worried about not having heard from her uncle in quite some time. Wanting to learn more, she asks you to see her, and you’ll start The Tale of Rowland Oakes, a side quest you can complete alongside the main adventure in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Tale of Rowland Oakes in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to do The Tale of Rowland Oaks in Hogwarts Legacy

Adelaide will tell you where his camp was last seen. You can find it on the west side of the Forbidden Forest, close to Jackdaw’s Tomb Floo Flame fast travel location. We recommend visiting this location to appear here quickly and then use your broomstick or mount to make your way into the camp. There will be a handful of goblins in this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you dispatch the goblins, the thing you need to do is search the camp. You want to find Rowland Oakes’ journal, which will e on the ground, and then find the map next to the journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use Rowland’s Map to follow his trail in Hogwarts Legacy

After investigating Rowland’s camp, the map you get is not helpful and does not directly tell you where to go next. It features the camp location and then an arrow pointing downstream of where you need to go. The site you’re trying to find will be down the river. We recommend grabbing your river and then going to the west of the camp, following the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue following the river until you reach the end. You’re looking for a large bandit camp southwest of the water. You want to clear out of the camp, then make your way to the back and find the entrance to an underground section of the ruined structure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at this section of the goblin camp, the next task is to find Rowland himself. He’s going to be somewhere in this location, and there are going to be multiple enemies for you to fight against. Proceed through the camp, until a large boiler door stops you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A boiler will be on the right side of the room, with a small fire underneath it. You need to use the Incendio spell on it, lighting the fire aflame to open the door. There will be multiple enemies on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you clear through them, proceed to the right, and you can find Rowland Oakes’ wand. Now, return to the room you were previously in, and go down the stairs, where more Goblins await you, and you can find the door where Roland is stuck behind as a prisoner. With his wand, he should be able to set himself free.