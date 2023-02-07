The world of witches and wizards is vast and you can explore it all in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the biggest parts of being a student at the School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, aside from getting sorted into a house, is getting your own wand. Your wand is a personal tool for a witch or wizard, but sometimes you want to forgo the weaker ones and get your hands on the most powerful one in the land; the Elder Wand. This guide will show you how to get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, if you are looking to get the version of the Elder Wand from the movies/books, that one is impossible to obtain. The closest you can get is a wand made of Elder Wood with one of three cores; Unicorn, Phoenix, or Dragon. Perhaps the real Elder Wand will make an appearance in a future DLC. Until then, you can at least get something close to it.

To get your hands on one of the different Elder Wand variants, you first need to link the account you are playing the game on to your WB Account and Wizarding World Account. These accounts will get you additional items in the game like the Beaked Skull Mask and some House Robes. If you have already completed the wand quiz on the Wizarding World site, you will need to make a new account before linking it since there is no way to change the wand you get during the quiz.

You need to answer the wand quiz questions with specific answers to get your hands on an Elder Wand. The following answers are required:

First of all, would you describe yourself as… – Any answer will do for the wand.

Any answer will do for the wand. And your eyes… – You must answer blue.

You must answer blue. Was the day on which you were born… – Any answer will do for the wand.

Any answer will do for the wand. Do you most pride yourself on your… – You must answer intelligence.

You must answer intelligence. Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue… – Answer with “toward the castle”

Answer with “toward the castle” Do you most fear… – Answer fire for the Unicorn Core, darkness for the Phoenix Core, or heights for the Dragon Core.

Answer fire for the Unicorn Core, darkness for the Phoenix Core, or heights for the Dragon Core. In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose? – Answer glittering jewel for the Unicorn Core, bound scroll for the Phoenix Core, or silver dagger for the Dragon Core.

Provided you answer the questions correctly, you will receive one of the Elder Wands. Once your accounts are all linked, you will be able to have the wand in the game along with your house from the sorting hat quiz and your patronus.