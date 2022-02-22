How to complete the Underwater Salvage contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Warend became obsessed with crafting an armor better than any in the world. Unfortunately, he died before his dream could be accomplished. Help Danur carry on Warend’s legacy by gathering the supplies needed to complete the armor. Some parts lie waiting in the underwater ruins. Here is how you complete the Underwater Salvage contract in HorizonForbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After receiving the contract, make your way northwest of the Salvager camp. You will hit the ocean. Be prepared for a long process if you don’t have a breathing mask. Swim out to the small ruins off the coast. You can take refuge here from the machines if they get in your way or if you need a break. Dive into the water to find the parts needed for the armor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use your Focus to highlight different car parts and machines that can be pried open to retrieve salvage. They will get highlighted after you use your focus, making them easy to spot. Watch out for the Snapmaws in the area. They will hunt you down if you get too close. You can use the kelp along the ocean floor to hide if needed. After you get all of the salvage, head back to Danur. When you get back, the camp will be attacked by rebels. Defeat the rebels and talk to Danur to complete the contract.