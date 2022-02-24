How to complete the Valley of the Fallen side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Nakko wants you to go check on his brother who decided to try the old trial near the Valley of the Fallen. You will most likely discover this quest after completing The Kulrut and the Cradle of Echoes main quests. Defeat the machines in the valley and protect those caught in the crossfire. Here is how you complete the Valley of the Fallen side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

After receiving the quest from Nakko at the arena, follow the path south to meet up with Ivvira. She will be on a platform with a hurt warrior. You are going to need to go on ahead. Complete the trial by following the path laid out before you. Use your Focus if necessary to find the climbing route.

When you reach the top of the trial, follow the path and examine the dead machines and soldiers along the way. You will have two objectives; go to the waterfall and go to the area south of the Horus. Head for the waterfall first. At the waterfall, you will need to deal with two machines; a Scorcher and a Longleg. After you kill both machines, go to the top of the waterfall and override the machine lure.

Head to the area south of the Horus. Once there, you will have to deal with a pretty annoying combo of machines; a Tremortusk and a Thunderjaw. If you manage to get the weapons knocked off the Thunderjaw, try to save them for the Tremortusk as it will help deplete its health. After the fight, override the lure that is against the cliffs.

With that lure overridden, you will learn that there is a third lure. Go to the left of the second lure and climb the mountain to reach the area where the third one is. Once you reach the area, you will have to kill some more machines. Luckily, this time it is only a couple of Spikesnouts. Override the lure and talk to the Tenakth survivor. After a short cutscene, some Spectres will appear. Once the Spectres are gone, talk to Ivvira to complete the quest.