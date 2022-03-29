How to complete the Walk the Stalk side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Welcome to the land of magic and guns. A place where oceans can disappear, guns can shoot dark magic, and beans can talk. Just like Jack, you are about to make a mistake with a magic bean, creating a whole mess of trouble. Here is how you complete the Walk the Stalk wide quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To start this quest, you will first need to locate the magic bean just outside of Brighthoof. This side quest cannot be started until you have completed the Emotion of the Ocean quest and unlocked the Nocean area of the map.

Grow a beanstalk

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the quest, pick up the magic bean and bring it over to a nearby area marked on your map. Place the bean down and flick it into the nearby village. This will cause a massive beanstalk to grow and a new area will appear that you can travel to. Travel to Tangledrift to continue the quest. Once you get to Tangledrift, follow the path as it loops up to a platform above you where you will find a large house. Go inside and talk to the Punchfather.

Help the Fairy Punchfather

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the Punchfather out the back of the house and down the beanstalk slide. At the bottom of the slide, continue forward past the group of skeletons and zombies to the town. Talk to the Punchfather and follow him to a flower that he will cleanse with his fairy powers. He will tell you there are three more that need to be cleansed.

Follow the pathway behind the house, using the mushrooms to bounce to different areas, until you reach the area called Last Light. This is the lighthouse. Clear the area of the mushroom enemies and place the Punchfather down next to the large flower in the center. He will cleanse the flower while you defend him from an onslaught of enemies.

Cleanse the rest of the flowers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue to help the Punchfather by continuing along the path to the cathedral and clearing the area once more so he can cleanse the next flower. After completing the cathedral, you will need to continue onward to the castle. Talk to the Punchfather once you reach the castle. Fight alongside the Punchfather as you cleanse the castle. After it’s clear, meet the Punchfather back in town. Once you are back in town, jump into the parasite’s lair and get ready for a fight. When the boss is defeated, return to town using the portals and talk to the Punchfather to finish the quest.