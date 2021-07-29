How to complete The War Effort in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

With the Sigrblot Festival happening in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming expansion, The Siege of Paris. Eivor and the Raven Clan will need to gather supplies and increase morale to unleash the heavy attacks against a new continent. One of the many activities you can do to prepare for this is called The War Effort. This guide breaks down how you can complete The War Effort quest and the many things you can do to increase its progress.

There are multiple things you can do to increase The War Effort progress bar.

Call a Feast at the Longhouse

Apply a tattoo

Find the 3 War letters in the Festival Area

Collect Animal Goods from Hunting

Catch a fish

Loot Foreign Supplies from a River Raid

Help Thya with the sacrifice

Humble Ake

Buy something from Norvid’s Shop

You can participate in any of the above activities during the Sigrblot Festival. Of the ones available, some of the easiest to complete will be looting foreign supplies from a river raid, calling a feast, applying a tattoo, catching a fish, collecting animal goods, buying something from Norvid’s shop, helping Thyra with the sacrifice, and humbling Ake. The most challenging activity to complete will be locating the three war letters hidden within the festival area. These are only difficult because they’re hidden. Luckily, there are only three of them.

While the upcoming expansion The Siege of Paris releases on August 12 and will be available throughout Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s lifetime, the Sigrblot Festival will end on August 19. Therefore, you have until then to complete The War Effort and prepare your forces to cross into Francia.