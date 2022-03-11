How to complete The Way Home side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

After you complete the main story quest Faro’s Tomb in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy can talk to the residents of Legacy’s Fall and begin taking on some tasks they have for her. Among these side quests are a couple of women who need help getting a Gyrocompass so they can direct their community home when it is time to return. Here is how to complete The Way Home in Horizon Forbidden West.

While you can get this side quest in your log after Faro’s Tomb, you will need to wait until the end of the game when you can override Sunwings before you can complete it. When you come back, travel to the island marked on your map. There will be a Frost Glinthawk and two Snapmaws patrolling this area. It isn’t necessary to take them out, but you can if they are causing you problems.

Go to the shipwreck, and Aloy notices she can not find the Gyrocompass. Make your way towards the middle of the island and underneath a piece of broken ship is a scrap pile that shows a purple item in it when you scan with your focus. This is the Gyrocompass, but it’s broken.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Harriem and Kristia, and they will tell you they need three batteries and a sensor unit to fix the Gyrocompass. Ride your Sunwing to the search area on the map to find the ship you need to look for. There are two pieces you have to go to. The first is at the top of the zone, right next to a Slaughterspine Site. Kill it or avoid it and enter the ship to find your first battery.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second part of the ship is essentially on the other side of the search zone to the south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the front of the ship and swim down to find an antenna that gives you coordinates for another ship to find the sensor unit. Before you leave, though, scan with your focus to find two pinging objects. Swim to them and grab the last two batteries while avoiding the Burrowers swimming around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the batteries done, make your way to the new search zone on the map to find the ship. There is a Dreadwing here you have to fight, so jump off your Sunwing early before you get there and get to a place where you feel you can reliably shoot it down.

With the Dreadwing dead, go up to the antenna and grab the sensor unit. Return to Legacy’s Fall to finish the quest and earn the legendary Spike Thrower, The Skykiller.