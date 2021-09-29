Players attempting the Weakness of Ego quest in New World might struggle to complete it. Although pretty straightforward, the quest requires players to gather specific items, and anyone not aware of the items’ location won’t be able to complete it. Hence, here is a guide explaining how to complete the Weakness of Ego quest in New World.

How to complete the Weakness of Ego quest

The main objective of the Weakness of Ego quest is to craft three Corruption Tinctures. However, it’s not easy as it may seem, as you need to gather different ingredients to craft Corruption Tincture. The ingredients required to craft three Corruption Tincture are three Water, three Rivercress Stems and three Petalcaps.

While obtaining Petalcaps and Water is pretty easy, Rivercress Stems can be hard to find. To get the stem, you need to find its plant first. Rivercress is a plant that grows primarily around water bodies in the New World. It seems like a typical plant but has a trumpet-shaped lighting blossom on top that gives it a mysterious appeal. Once you find the plant and harvest it, you’ll automatically obtain the Rivercress stem. Another thing to keep in mind is that players will only be able to harvest Rivercress stem if they are level 30 or above.

Water can be bought from any Vendor while harvesting Fronded Petalcaps will yield Petalcaps in New World. Fronded Petalcaps have a vibrant green colour and have a shape similar to a Lotus. There is no fixed location to farm Petalcaps, and players can find them anywhere.

Head into town and look for the Syndicate Alchemist once you have all the ingredients. You will be able to find an Arcane Repository next to Syndicate Alchemist, where you can craft the three Corruption Tincture required for completing the Weakness of Ego quest.