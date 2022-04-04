How to complete Towering in the Treeline in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are several puzzles for you to complete as you work your way through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These puzzles contain several rewards, namely Kyber Bricks, which you can use to unlock upgrades for all of the unique classes in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Towering in the Treeline puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can complete the Towering in the Treeline puzzle during Episode 1, on Naboo, at Lake Paonga. This area is available during the first mission after Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi have made it off of the Trade Federation ship, and have landed on Naboo. You’ll have met Jar-Jar Binks by this point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immediately after landing on the planet, turn around, and you will see a Kyber Brick floating in the air. Approach the location, and you won’t be able to immediately reach it. The best way to do this is to use the force to lift up a nearby block and float it over to the two blocks sticking out of the ground. You will need to rotate and adjust the block to fit appropriately at the top. You will need a character who can use a force to reach this Kyber Brick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the block has been placed down, you can then jump on top of them to reach the Kyber Brick.