How to complete Toydarian Trade challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Not everyone is Theed in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is there to enjoy the peace and quiet of the planet. There’s a Toydarian there who’s looking to make a deal with a specific party, so long as they have an item to share with them. Tricking the Toydarian will not be easy. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Toydarian Trade challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Toydarian Trade challenge in Theed, on the northeast part of the map. There will be a Nosy Naboo resident who explains the situation. You can speak with them to start the challenge, and you’re going to need their help to complete it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nosy Naboo explains that the Toydarian is likely here to trade with the Trade Federation who have sept up an operation close to the Hanger. You can find them north of that location, with a droid standing outside. When you reach the location, you will need to have a Villain character available to interact with the terminal outside the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After going inside the building, approach the droid on the left, and they will inform you that the Toydarian is waiting them to report in at the alley. The Toydarian will recognize them as the rightful client when they see a dance.

Return to the Toydarian and the Nosy Naboo, and the next thing you need to do use a Jedi character to use the Mind Trick ability ont he Nosy Naboo NPC. Use the Influence ability to move them over in front of the Toydarian character, and then use the District ability, forcing them to dance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the dance has been completed, approach the Toydarian to speak with them and complete the deal. You’ll receive the Trader Federation Shuttle as a reward, and you’ll have completed the quest.