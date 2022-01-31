How to complete Traces of a Lost Village request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several requests you’ll need to complete as you work your way through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These tasks are optional, and they make it easier to explore the Hisui and learn about the Pokémon within it while also interacting with the Jubilife Villagers. In the Galaxy Headquarters, Mani has a task for you to find out about a missing village that was once in Alabaster Icelands. This guide will cover how to complete the Traces of a Lost Village request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

When you reach this request, you’ll need to make your way to Alabaster Icelands, you’ll receive a waypoint for the first location, which you can find in Arena’s Approach. You’ll find the traces of a torn-up journal, which are in between a pair of Snorunts. Approach the journal, and you’ll receive the next waypoint for the journal. This location also has a pair of Snorunt around it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the next location, you’ll encounter the Snorunt, and then shortly after, a Froslass will appear. It will be at level 55. You will need to defeat or capture this Froslass to complete the encounter. After the encounter is over, Froslass will drop another series of pages.

After you recover those pages, it’s time to return to Jubilife Village and return them to Mani. Finally, you’ll have completed the encounter, and you’ll receive a Dawn Stone.