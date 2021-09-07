How to complete Treasures of River Berbha in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – All locations

The River Berbha holds several treasures and trinkets you can add to your collection in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can expect to find many of them exploring the entire river and defeating the robust fortifications defending them. The notable treasures in this region are pieces of Lugh’s armor, a legendary warrior who came before you. This guide details all of the Treasures of River Berbha locations and where to find them in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There are two treasures you can find on this river. They are Lugh’s helmet and Lugh’s disguise.

Lugh’s helmet location

You can find Lugh’s helmet pretty early on in the River Berbha. It will be hidden away at Port Lairge, inside one of the pieces of wealth inside the fort. It’s a small location, so you shouldn’t run into too many enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lugh’s disguise location

The next treasure, Lugh’s disguise, is much deeper in the River Berbha. You’re going to find it on the eastern portion of the river. You want to keep to the right side and continue northeast as much as possible until you find the Berbha Fortification, a massive fort. Inside, you’ll find Lugh’s disguise in one of the treasure chests. You’re going to find far more defenses here than you did at Port Lairge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve collected both pieces of armor, you’ll have discovered all of the armor pieces available in the River Berbha. However, there is still one more gear piece you can find, but it is not one of the treasures of the river.