How to complete Twenty Thousand Years Under The Sea in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Several regions of the larger areas in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are blocked off. If you want to unlock these areas, you’ll need to work through side quests. The side quests are available at any time after you unlock a region, so we recommend completing the main story for an area to make sure you’ve covered everything. There’s a large location blocked off in Wargtooth Shallows. To unlock that area, you’ll need to complete Twenty Thousand Years Under The Sea on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find this quest next to the blocked-off area. There will be a ghost nearby named Oran you can speak with to start the adventure.

After starting the quest, follow Oran, and he’ll take you to the wall. He’ll remove the illusion when you reach it, showing you an area full of gravestones and bodies that look like they’ve been there for a long time. You’ll have to continue following Oran through the trench. Oran will tell you that you need to collect five of Yarah’s voice boxes and place those five voices after you retrieve them. Those five voice boxes are spread around you in the larger arena, highlighted by your map.

When you find all five voice boxes, bring them back to the center and set them down on the five pedestals. After you’ve brought all the voice boxes to the center, Grissnissak will appear, and you’ll need to defeat them and the army of skeletons. Upon defeating Grissnissak, Yarah’s voice will fall to the ground so you can pick it up.

Once you have it, Oran will bring you over to a new area, which they reveal with a snap of their fingers. You’ll need to follow Oran, and they’ll lead you to a gravestone where you can place the voice box, where Yarah tells Oran to let her go. The two can be together when he does, and the quest ends.