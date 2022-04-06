How to complete Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to get through the first floor of the Death Star without being detected during the Best Leia’d Plans level. In other words, you have to complete the first two objectives of the level — Trick the Imperials into powering up the turbolifts, and Activate the detention block elevator — without any of the Imperials realizing that you are intruders and not, in fact, two Stormtroopers escorting a Wookiee to the Death Star detention center.

Your disguises are pretty convincing, so you don’t need to be particularly stealthy. Just avoid attacking any Imperials or damaging anything important while they’re looking. To guarantee you don’t get spotted, we’d recommend not playing for maximum Studs. If you’re going around smashing everything you see, you’re more likely to accidentally hit a Stormtrooper or raise the alarm in some other way.

Instead, follow the markers along the corridor, minding your own business. The quickest way past the forcefield is to use Chewbacca’s Scoundrel ability, but you can also move the cargo crates around so that you can climb to the upper floor, drop down on the other side and deactivate the forcefield using the console. Follow the next corridor to a makeshift TV studio. No one will notice you smashing up everything in here, and you need to. From the debris, you’ll be able to build a fake Darth Vader that you can use to trick the Imperials into powering up the turbolifts. Once you’ve activated the detention block elevator and reached the detention center, the Your Weapon, You Will Not Need It Challenge will complete.