How to complete Boring Conversation Anyway Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Boring Conversation Anyway Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to break the console panel to cut off the Empire Captain during the Best Leia’d Plans level in Episode IV – A New Hope. This Challenge is completed during the second part of the level, after you’ve tricked the Imperials into powering up the turbolifts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the detention block elevator up to the detention center, and report to the detention center commander. Your next objective is to reach the princess’ cell, but you can ignore that for now. Instead, attack the detention center guards, quickly defeat them, and turn off the alarm before reinforcements arrive. There are two alarm buttons in the corners either side of where you came in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve defeated the guards and switched off the alarm, Han Solo will begin a conversation with the Empire Captain, explaining that there was a weapon malfunction and that everything is OK now, and the Empire Captain will not sound convinced. Smash any one of the central console panels before this conversation is finished to complete the Boring Conversation Anyway Challenge. You don’t need to shoot it with a laser (as Han Solo does in the original movie), you can simply smash it with your fists.