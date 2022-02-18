How to craft Blast Traps in Horizon Forbidden West 

Crafting is key to success in Horizon Forbidden West. Some of the game’s most useful resources, such as arrows, can easily be attained by simply crafting them using materials you’ll find littered about the game’s open world. One useful item you’ll learn to craft early in Forbidden West’s story is a Blast Trap. As the name implies, these traps can be used to blow things up, making them a rather useful tool against machines. Here’s how to craft them.

First, you’ll have to enter the crafting menu. To do this, hold down on the directional pad until Aloy kneels; the crafting menu will then open up. Press the square button to select the Blast Trap blueprint. Provided you have the right materials, all you’ll have to do is hold down the “X” button to craft your trap. We’ve listed the materials that you’ll need below:

4 Machine Muscles

2 Blastpastes

10 Metal Shards

Once you craft a Blast Trap, you can place it by tapping down on the directional pad while it’s equipped as one of your quick items. Any enemies that walk into it will cause it to explode, likely killing — or at least severely damaging — them in the process. Alternatively, you can shoot an arrow at a live trap to detonate it, too. If you want to deactivate a live trap, you can dismantle it by holding down the triangle button while near one. You won’t receive the trap itself, but you will get some materials to help make a new one.