How to craft in Babylon’s Fall

If you’ve played any RPG or live service title, you expect some sort of crafting component. After all, what is a loot focused game without a crafting system? In fact, from the outset, Babylon’s Fall contains a brief crafting tab buried within its menus.

You know crafting is in there, but how does it work and when does it unlock? Our guide is here to help answer both questions.

When can you craft

Screenshot by Gamepur

While crafting is clearly alluded to very early on, you’re never told when to expect it. In total, Babylon’s Fall features seven cloisters. Crafting doesn’t unlock until after completing the third cloister, which is quite late to introduce a genre staple.

After finishing the volcanic cloister, the forge opens up, which is run by Ishum. You’ll need to speak to him inside his forge at some point in the story before unlocking crafting, so he shouldn’t be difficult to find. He’s found nestled near the end of headquarters right beside the docks. He’s who you go to any time you want to craft or recycle something.

How to craft

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the fourth cloister onward, you’ll begin acquiring crafting materials through three major means — chests, gathering locations, and enemy drops. Chests and enemy drops are self explanatory. The gathering locations are indicated by magical insignias either adorning walls or floors as pictured in the screenshot above.

Additionally, any gear can be recycled in exchange for crafting components. Luckily, the game tells you what items you’ll get from each piece of equipment ahead of time so you know whether it’s worth recycling or selling. Crafting materials do not spawn in the first three cloisters, but you can still farm those areas for gear to recyle.

Babylon’s Fall streamlines the act of crafting by ensuring whatever you craft scales to your power level. You won’t run into a situation in which you come across a blueprint only to find out you have already overleveled the current weapon. You’ll always come out with something at or slightly above your current power level.

Some blueprints can be purchased from Pygmalion at headquarters, whereas others require completing specific quests. If you examine Ishum’s forge, each locked blueprint provides a description of how to unlock it. Each piece of equipment is also assigned two random enchantments upon being crafted, so be prepared for that.