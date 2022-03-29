how-to-craft-lockpicks-in-abermore

In Abermore, you’ll spend almost all of your time sneaking around in places you definitely shouldn’t be trying to steal things that aren’t yours. As such, you need an arsenal of gear that’s tailored to make your job as easy as possible. Naturally, at the top of that list is lockpicks, but the game doesn’t specifically tell you how to make them. This guide explains how to craft lockpicks so you’re never left wanting in a pinch.

What do you need to craft lockpicks?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll craft a lockpick in the game’s tutorial, but the materials you use there are two pieces of scrap. This gives you the wrong impression that you always need scrap to make lockpicks. The truth is that you need two pieces of hard material similar to scrap to craft them, though. This means that you can look out for any hard materials while on jobs and stealing from the residents of Abermore, allowing you to craft lockpicks when you need them later.

It won’t become clear what counts as a hard material until you’ve played the game for a few hours. However, scrap is a good start. You can also buy lockpicks before a mission from the Black Market, but if you’re trying to save your money, this might dip into the funds you want to keep hold of. It’s much easier to find hard materials whilst out and about and craft lockpicks as and when required.