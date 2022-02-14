upcoming-heist-stealth-rpg-abermore-releases-for-pc-next-month

Publisher Sold Out Games today announced the release date for a heist stealth RPG called Abermore from Four Circle Interactive, the developer behind 10 Second Ninja X. The game offers a unique campaign in each playthrough and appears to blend the iconic action of the Dishonored franchise with new ideas that make it something else entirely. The game will be released for PC on March 29.

In Abermore, players are given 18 days to plan the perfect heist. Each day presents new stories to uncover, missions to complete, and exploration opportunities. Players become the legendary “Unhanged Man,” a character that resembles Robin Hood in Abermore’s world. The Unhanged Man plans to steal as much as possible from The Feast of the Lucky Few in the Royal Palace, but clever planning and the right tools are required to get in and out without being caught.

Players will earn cash by stealing and selling everything they can get their hands on to the black market. The gold they make can be used to purchase weapons like a crossbow or sword, and there also seem to be magical abilities to play around with. In the game’s announcement trailer, you can see the protagonist flick a card and teleport to its location, alluding to more abilities that could be useful in subsequent playthroughs.

The key difference between Abermore and the games it’s inspired by is that it has much more longevity. While its story may not hit as hard, the game can be played for longer, thanks to each campaign having various combinations of new stories, pathways, and items to steal.