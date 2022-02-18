How to craft Smoke Bombs in Horizon Forbidden West

One of the many components of Horizon Forbidden West is stealth. Not every battle can be won by pure force. Sometimes you need to take the more subtle approach, but when that fails, you need a way to make a quick exit. Here is how you craft and use Smoke Bombs in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You first unlock Smoke Bombs after you reach Chainscrape. Continue along the path to the west on the search of Erend. You will come across a pair of hunters. One of them is trapped under the leg of a Bristleback. Help defend him and then pull the leg off of him. The pair will then thank you by gifting you some Smoke Bombs.

To craft Smoke Bombs you need the following materials:

15 Metal Shards

5 Machine Musles

4 Blastepaste

Shards can be found all over the world and are extremely plentiful. You can get them by selling items to vendors, opening supply chests, and killing machines. The other components are found by killing machines. Machine Muscles and Blastepaste are not extremely uncommon but you will have a harder time finding Blastepaste than the other ingredients. Once you have Smoke Bombs, press down on the D-Pad to throw one down and it will temporarily obscure you from the machines’ vision.