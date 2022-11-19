Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brought in the TM Machine that allows you to craft Technical Machines to teach your pokémon new moves. This system relies on materials that you gather from pokémon all over the Paldea region. Once you have the correct materials, you can craft a TM and add it to the current number of them you have crowding your backpack. Acid Spray is one of the many TMs that you can craft and it is great for lower a target’s Sp. Defense stat. This guide will show you how to craft TM 013 Acid Spray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 013 Acid Spray in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 013 Acid Spray requires three ingredients for you to make. Gather the following items to craft this technical machine:

800 League Points

3 Toxel Sparks

3 Wooper Slime

Every TM requires League Points to make it as well as pokémon materials. A move will cost more or less League Points depending on how powerful it is. The Toxel Sparks needed for the recipe can be retrieved from Toxel in the southern part of Paldea. Wooper Slime can be obtained by Wooper in the early areas of the game during the tutorial and before reaching Mesagoza. Each pokémon will you defeat or capture will drop anywhere from one to three of the material it has so you may need to defeat multiple Toxel and Wooper to get the materials needed to make the Acid Spray TM.

Acid Spray is a great move to teach poison-type pokémon. This move has 40 power, 100 accuracy, and 20 PP. Each time the move hits, it will harshly lower the target’s special defense stat. This move will hit very frequently, making it reliable in any battle, especially if you are going up against a grass or fairy-type pokémon.