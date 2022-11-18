How to craft TM 032 Swift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a long list of craftable TMs for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that most players won’t even see because they haven’t discovered enough resources. To properly see how to make a TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you need to have gotten most of the resources to make it beforehand. Since this is a requirement that makes the players explore the world, it can annoy some that just want to get their hands on a special TM without having to destroy every Pokemon in their way. Well, here is exactly how you can craft TM 032 Swift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with the necessary materials.

Materials needed to craft TM 032 Swift in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Swift TM 032 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

200 League Points (LP)

3 Fletchling Feather

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Swift TM only needs 200 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Fletchling Feathers. To get the Fletchling Feather item, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 2 to 3 feathers per Fletchling defeated if you are lucky.

The Swift ability is one of the most useful Normal abilities in the game, as it never misses and it deals a lot of damage. The beauty of this skill is that there are a lot of Pokemon that can learn it and it is very easy to craft. Due to this, Swift becomes a useful TM to craft in the early game.