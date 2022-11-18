How to craft TM 019 Disarming Voice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are so many new and interesting abilities that appear in each new Pokemon game, but none of them give you the chance to craft TMs and easily teach your Pokemon new skills. TMs such as Low Kick, Psybeam, and Pounce are all available to you right from the start. A really powerful ability that you can teach your Pokemon in the early game in Scarlet and Violet is the Disarming Voice skill. However, you will need to get the necessary resources to make it first, which can be a bit of a problem if you never got them before. Here is how you can craft TM 019 Disarming Voice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with the necessary materials.

Materials needed to craft TM 019 Disarming Voice in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Disarming Voice TM 019 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

200 League Points (LP)

3 Ralts Dust

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Disarming Voice TM only needs 200 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Ralts Dust. To get the Ralts Dust item, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 2 to 3 pieces of dust per Ralts defeated if you are lucky.

The Disarming Voice ability is a special Fairy-type skill that never misses and that deals a decent amount of damage. Players can use this power to get those guaranteed hits against some of the more agile Pokemon. Also, if a Pokemon has the Liquid Voice passive ability, Disarming Voice deals Water-type damage.