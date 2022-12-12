As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect a lot of different materials that you can use to craft TMs at any of the TM Machines around the map. There are dozens of TMs for you to craft with TM 035 Mud Shot being one of them. This move is great for its ability to lower the target’s speed stat. This can give slower pokémon an edge in combat and allow them to attack first. Of course, you will need to collect a few materials if you want to make this move. This guide will show you how to craft TM 035 Mud Shot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 035 Mud Shot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can make this TM, you will first need to collect it in the wild so you can unlock it. Like all of the TMs, this one is hidden somewhere around the map for you to discover. TM035 Mud Shot can be found southeast of Cortondo. Look around the cliffs to find a cave. Go into the cave and you will find the TM on a ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have unlocked the TM for crafting, you will need to collect a few materials. There are two materials needed besides League Points to craft Mud Shot. Gather the following materials:

3 Sandile Claws

3 Wooper Slime

Like all of the TM materials in the games, you will need to collect the materials required for Mud Shot from wild pokémon. Wooper Slime can be obtained from both Wooper and Clodsire as early as South Province Area One and Los Platos. Though Wooper can be a bit of a rare spawn here, it shouldn’t take you too long to track one down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sandile, on the other hand, may take some time to obtain since you have to traverse a good portion of the map. Sandile and its evolved forms can be found in the Asado Desert on the eastern side of the map. Sandile likes to hide in the sand so make sure you pay close attention or you may overlook this pokémon. Mud Shot is a great move to craft thanks to its ability to lower the opponent’s speed. Other than that, it has decent stats with 55 Power and 95 Accuracy as well as being great against fire-type pokémon.