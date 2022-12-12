How to craft TM 034 Icy Wind in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are dozens of fast Grass-type monsters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and an excellent move to use when going up against them is Icy Wind, otherwise known as TM 034. Aside from being an Icy-type attack, the TM is popular for being able to slow down opponents just enough for you to attack first. Though, if you want this sort of benefit, you will need to locate and then craft the move. Here’s how to make copes of TM034 Icy Wind in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM034 Icy Wind in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can craft Icy Wind, the TM must first be located in the wild. It can be discovered at the bottom of the cliff that is just west of Artazon (as marked below), with its capsule hiding behind a bush. The item can then be made at any and all Pokémon Centers’ TM Machines with 800 LP, three Snom Thread, and three Snover Berries. If you don’t have the materials, Snom Thread can be found by defeating Snom or Frosmoth, while Snover Berries are dropped by beating Snover and Abomasnow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Icy Wind can be given to several easily obtainable Pokémon. For instance, Water and Ice-types such as Quaquaval and Buizel can use the move, though Gastly and Shuppet are just a few of the many Ghost-type Pokémon who can also add it to their moveset. Keep in mind, if you are unable to craft the TM, you can even catch and level up Snover or Abomasnow to teach them the move.

Icy Wind can be highly effective in numerous situations, as it holds 55 Power, 95 Accuracy, and 15 PP. Additionally, it will deal twice its usual damage to Grass, Ground, Flying, and Dragon-types. However, no matter which Pokémon it targets, the move is guaranteed to slow their speed stat by, similar to Bulldoze and Pounce.