How to craft TM 041 Stored Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The new Technical Machine (TM) crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has made teambuilding a lot more accessible in the game, and TM 041 Stored Power is just one of the many moves that have now become easier for trainers to obtain. A Psychic-type move that starts off at 20 base power, Stored Power increases by 20 Base Power for each stat increase used by the Pokémon, and it can hit a maximum base power of 860. Here is how you can craft TM 041 Stored Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 041 Stored Power in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have unlocked TM 041 Stored Power, make your way to your local Pokémon Center’s TM Machine and boot it up. You will need the following materials to craft this Technical Machine:

800 League Points

3 Gothita Eyelash

3 Ralts Dust

Players will be able to trade in unneeded materials for League Points. Regularly clearing out Wild Outbreaks will give you a steady supply of excess materials, which can then be converted into League Points at the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine.

Gothita Eyelashes drop from Gothita, Gothorita and Gothitelle, with the first two being more common spawns. Gothita spawn in the East Province (Area Three) and Gothorita in South Province (Area Six). Gothitelle are a rare spawn in South Province (Area Six) as well, though your chances of encountering one are fairly low, so stick with its pre evolutions. All three Pokémon are weak to Dark, Ghost and Bug-type moves due to their pure Psychic typing.

Ralts Dust can be obtained from Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir and Gallade. Of all these Pokémon, Kirlia is the easiest to farm consistently, as it spawns frequently in the West Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area Two). Stick with Poison, Ghost and Steel-type moves to quickly defeat it, or use the Let’s Go feature to battle groups of Kirlia.