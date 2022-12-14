How to craft TM 040 Air Cutter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the introduction of the Technical Machine (TM) crafting system in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are now able to craft their own TMs using materials dropped from wild Pokémon. Air Cutter is one of the many craftable TMs in the game. As a Special move with a base power of 60 and a base accuracy of 95, Air Cutter’s true value is its increased critical hit chance, allowing Pokémon like Togekiss to capitalise on it with its Serene Grace ability. Here is how you can craft TM 040 Air Cutter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 048 Volt Switch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials used to craft TM 040 Air Cutter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot via Gamepur

After unlocking TM 040 Air Cutter, head over to the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft the Technical Machine:

400 League Points

3 Combee Honey

Combee Honey drops from Combee and Vespiqueen upon defeat or capture. Both Pokémon are fairly plentiful, and can be easily dealt with by using Fire, Electric, Ice, Flying and Rock-type moves. Rock-type moves, in particular, deal 4x super effective damage against them.

Combee spawn in South Paldea’s flower and olive biomes, and can be found in the South Province (Areas One, Two, Four, Five, Six), the West Province (Area One) and the East Paldean Sea. Vespiquen may occasionally spawn alongside them, and can additionally be found in the Tagtree Thicket and the North Province (Areas One, Two and Three).

League Points can be easily farmed by trading in any unneeded materials in your possession, or by doing Tera Raids. An efficient way to get League Points is to farm Wild Outbreaks. Clearing out a Wild Outbreak will net you at least a hundred materials from the defeated Pokémon, and you can trade them in at the TM Machine for League Points. Plus, you will get Experience Points for your team, and an increased chance at encountering rare Shiny Pokémon during the Wild Outbreak.