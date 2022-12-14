How to craft TM 050 Rain Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of moves to learn and discover for your Pokémon, giving them extra strength and utilities going into battle. One of the most reliable ways to teach your Pokémon new moves is through the classic TM system, which allows you to teach certain moves to certain Pokémon on demand. These TMs are often used to teach Pokémon new moves they don’t normally learn while leveling up or breeding. As long as you have a TM at hand and a Pokémon who can learn that move, you can utilize a TM and teach your Pokémon some new tricks.

As you progress throughout the game, you will gain access to more TMs through the Technical Machine Machine, battling Gym leaders, and clearing Team Star bases. There are over 150 TMs to find in the game. While you cannot reuse TMs in this game, you can craft more copies of a certain TM if you have the proper materials at the Technical Machine Machine. The Technical Machine Machine is found at every Pokémon Center.

Related: How to craft TM 022 Chilling Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials needed to craft TM 050 Rain Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After finding TM 050 Rain Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, gather the following materials to craft this TM at a Technical Machine Machine:

3,000 LP

x3 Shellos Mucus

x3 Azurill Fur

x3 Wattrel Feather

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency required to purchase certain items or to craft TMs. TM 050 Rain Dance is a field move that is used for utility. The move has 0 base power, no accuracy, and 5 PP. The move has the following effect: The user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type attacks. The rain also lowers the power of Fire-type attacks.