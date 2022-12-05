How to craft TM 022 Chilling Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought back the Technical Machine (TM) system, which are consumable items that allow you to teach your Pokémon some new moves that they won’t normally be able to learn while leveling up. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are over 150 TMs to collect, but each TM can only be used one time, unlike the previous game. TMs allow your Pokémon to learn moves they don’t normally learn while leveling up traditionally, giving them extra strength, type coverage, and utility.

If you need to use a TM on more than one Pokémon, there is thankfully a way to get more copies of a particular TM. All TMs can be crafted in a new machine found at every Pokémon Center, the Technical Machine Machine. As you collect new TMs from exploring the open world, defeating gym battles, or clearing Team Star bases, your library of TMs will expand and so will the TMs you can craft. After collecting the materials you need, head over to the Technical Machine Machine to get crafting.

Materials needed to craft TM 022 Chilling Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to unlock TM 022 Chilling Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here are the materials you’ll need to craft this TM:

3,000 LP

x3 Psyduck Down

x3 Surskit Syrup

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a special currency used by the Technical Machine Machine to make TMs, and also as a way to buy certain items. In the case of TM 022 Chilling Water, you’ll need 3,000 LP as it deals damage and has an extra effect. Chilling Water has 50 Power, is a Water-type special attack, and has 100 accuracy. The move will also lower the attack of the opponent hit by one stage.