How to craft TM 061 Shadow Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new Technical Machine (TM) crafting system, making TMs more accessible for both hardcore and casual players. First introduced in Gen 4, Shadow Claw is among the many TMs available for players to craft. It is a Physical Ghost-type move with a base power of 70, and its increased critical hit chance was the highlight of many a competitive match. Here is how you can craft TM 061 Shadow Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 061 Shadow Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 061 Shadow Claw, head towards the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft Shadow Claw:

3000 League Points

3 Mimikyu Scrap

3 Komala Claw

League Points can be obtained by trading in excess materials at the TM Machine. It is recommended that players regularly clear out their Wild Outbreaks, as this will provide them with a surplus of materials to trade in.

Mimikyu can be found in the ruins biomes of the East Province (Area Two) and Glaseado Mountain. They can also be found in the Tagtree Thicket’s forest biome. As a Ghost and Fairy type, it is weak to Ghost and Steel-type moves, while being immune to Dragon, Normal and Fighting-type moves. They are a fairly uncommon spawn, so players may have to reset the spawns in the area a few times to encounter one.

Komala spawns plentifully in the North Province (Areas One and Two), the South Province (Areas One, Two, Four), the West Province (Area Three), the East Province (Areas One and Two), Tagtree Thicket and Casseroya Lake. As a pure Normal type Pokémon, it takes super effective damage from Fighting-type moves and no damage from Ghost-type moves.