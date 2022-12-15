How to craft TM 151 Phantom Force in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the new Technical Machine (TM) crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, acquiring powerful moves for your Pokémon has never been easier. This has greatly streamlined teambuilding for both casual and competitive players alike. TMT 151 Phantom Force is no exception. A powerful Ghost-type physical move with a base power of 90, Phantom Force is a 2-turn move that protects the user for one turn, then strikes the second turn, and has the ability to bypass Protect. Here is how you can craft TM 151 Phantom Force in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 151 Phantom Force in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have unlocked TM 151 Phantom Force, you will be able to craft it at the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. Players will require the following materials to craft it:

10,000 League Points

5 Sinistea Chip

3 Shuppet Scrap

3 Greavard Wax

The amount of League Points required to craft Phantom Force is fairly large, but players should be able to amass a steady supply of them by clearing out Wild Outbreaks regularly and turning in the excess materials for League Points at the TM Machine.

Sinistea spawn frequently in the South Province (Area Six), and can also be found in the East Province (Area Three), though they are less common there. Defeat or capture them for their Sinistea Chips.

Shuppet Scrap can be acquired by defeating Shuppet and Banette. Shuppet spawn at night around the South Province (Area Three) and the East Province (Areas One, Two, Three), while Banette can be found in the South Province (Area Six) and on Glaseado Mountain.

Greavard Wax drops from Greavard and Houndstone. Greavard can be found in the West Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain and the North Province (Areas One and Three). Houndstone spawns in Glaseado Mountain, the South Province (Area Five) and the North Province (Area One). Greavard are more common than Houndstone, so players should seek them out instead.

All of the above Pokémon are weak to Ghost and Dark-type moves due to their pure Ghost typing. Players will have to defeat or catch them in order to obtain the required materials.