Technical Machines (TMs) are consumable items that let you teach some new moves to your collection of Pokémon. These moves that you teach to Pokémon are ones that your Pokémon often won’t learn naturally, through leveling up or breeding. Therefore, TMs are an essential part of building your Pokémon, used to give them better type coverage, allow them to spread status ailments, and give them the opportunity to lower or raise the stats of Pokémon. However, each TM that you receive can only be used once.

There is a way to recraft a TM, though. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new crafting mechanic that allows you to create copies of TMs you’ve found in the game. With over 150 TMs in the game, this means there are tons of crafting recipes for you to discover and use. Each recipe requires a number of materials from Pokémon, which you can get after catching or defeating a certain Pokémon. You’ll also need League Points, which you earn from clearing Team Star battles and selling Pokémon materials.

After you craft a TM, head to the Pokémon Center and find the Technical Machine Machine. This is a machine found at every Pokémon Center that will allow you to craft the TM you want.

How to craft TM 067 Fire Punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 067 Fire Punch, head to the nearest Pokémon Center and craft this TM with the following materials:

5,000 LP

x3 Meditite Sweat

x3 Charcadet Soot

Fire Punch is a Fire-type physical move with 75 base power, 100 accuracy, and 15 PP. This move has the following effect: “The target is attacked with a fiery punch. This may also leave the target with a burn.”