Technical Machines (TMs) are consumable items that are found in most Pokémon games, allowing you to teach Pokémon some moves that they normally aren’t able to learn. These items will let you teach your collection of different Pokémon moves that usually aren’t learned through leveling up or breeding. This often allows your Pokémon to have some more utility, through type coverage, status moves, or stat-lowering moves. TMs are a necessity when building certain Pokémon, but sadly, each TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can only be used once. With over 150 TMs in the game, this can feel a bit limiting.

However, there is still a way to recycle a TM. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new crafting mechanic, which allows you to make copies of TMs. Like any mechanic, you will need to go around and gather for materials you need. These are Pokémon materials that you find after you catch or defeat a certain Pokémon. After you get the materials you need, head to any Pokémon Center. At each Pokémon Center is a Technical Machine Machine that will allow you to make your TM. Here is how to craft TM 060 U-Turn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 060 U-Turn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 060 U-Turn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, gather these materials to craft them at the Pokémon Center’s Technical Machine Machine:

3,000 LP

x3 Nymble Claw

x3 Scyther Claw

TM 060 U-Turn is a Bug-type move with 70 base power, 100 accuracy, and 20 PP. This move has the following effect: “After making an attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.” This is a great utility-based attack move that allows you to swap out a Pokémon in a disadvantageous position.