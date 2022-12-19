How to craft TM 075 Light Screen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature hundreds of different TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves, and TM 075 Light Screen is one such TM. It’s a psychic-type TM that only certain Pokémon types can learn. When you use this move, your Pokémon puts a wall of light that protects it from any special move for the next five turns. The move does not have any Power and Accuracy stat, and it has 30 PP, making it useful for many fights. To craft this TM, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 075 Light Screen crafting materials and where to get them

Below are all the materials you need to craft TM 075 Light Screen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x800 League Points

x3 Magnemite Screw

x3 Voltorb Sparks

If you need League Points, the best method is using a TM machine at a Pokémon Centre. You must exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. Most of the time, you will have many Pokémon materials you don’t need. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raid Tera Dens to get more League Points.

To get Magenemite Screw and Voltorb Sparks, you need to find these Pokémons. When you spot them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. If not, you can also start a Pokémon battle to defeat or capture them to get the materials.

How to craft TM 075 Light Screen step–by–step

When you get all the materials, follow the steps below to craft the TM 075 Light Screen.