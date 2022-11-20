How to get Magnemite Screws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can track down and gather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you collect will mostly come from pokémon and be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Magnemite Screws are just one of the many materials you will obtain in the Paldea region and they come from the electric/steel pokémon itself. Here is how you can get Megnemite Screws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Magnemite Screw location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Magnemite is one of the many returning pokémon that make an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This electric/steel type ball is the pre-evolved form of Magneton and isn’t easy to find. There are not many locations where Magnemite can spawn, so you may end up searching for this pokémon for a little while. You will also need to pay attention to the weather.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Magnemite’s habitat information, you can find this pokémon on the eastern side of the Paldea region just outside of Levincia. This is the town that is home to the electric-type gym leader so Magnemite appearing here makes sense. Magnemite can be found in the large field leading up to the town and will only appear when it isn’t raining. When there is rain, Magnemite will fly into the air, making it difficult to locate.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Magnemite in the wild to obtain Magnemite Screws. You can also get this material from Magneton later in the game. Every Magnemite that you defeat or capture will drop up to three Magnemite Screws to add to your materials collection. You can use this material at TM Machines to make Technical Machines provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.