Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. Many of the materials you obtain will come from pokémon and are used to create TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Voltorb Sparks may shock you but they are one of the many materials that you will be on the lookout for in the games. This guide will show you how to get Voltorb Sparks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Voltorb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the pokémon that you encounter in Scarlet and Violet have a material that they will give you. Just like Salandit Gas comes from Salandit and its evolution, Voltorb Sparks come from Voltorb and Electrode. Unfortunately, Voltorb isn’t a pokémon that you will find early on in the game. Instead, you will need to travel quite a ways from home to find this pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Voltorb likes to live near towns. Specifically, this pokémon is mainly found near Zapapico and Levincia in East Province Area Three. It is rare for Voltorb to spawn out in the desert between the two towns but it does happen on rare occasions. When you do run into a Voltorb, be prepared for it to use self-destruct. It loves to destroy itself quickly in a battle and will sometimes heavily damage your pokémon in the process.

In order to get Voltorb Sparks, you will need to track down Voltorb and battle it in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a Voltorb or Electrode, you will get anywhere from one to three Voltorb Sparks automatically added to your collection of materials. This material can be used to create TMs at TM Machines around the map as long as you have unlocked recipes that require this material.