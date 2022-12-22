How to craft TM 082 Thunder Wave in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Thunder Wave is a non-damaging move with a base accuracy of 90 that inflicts the Paralyze status effect on its target. It is one of the many Technical Machines (TMs) that can be crafted via the new crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and is popular amongst both casual and competitive trainers due to the potency of the Paralyze status effect. Paralyzed wild Pokémon are easier to catch, and all Paralyzed Pokémon have reduced Speed, making it an ideal move for both capturing and defeating Pokémon. Here is how you can craft TM 082 Thunder Wave in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 080 Metronome in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials used to craft TM 082 Thunder Wave in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have unlocked TM 082 Thunder Wave, head to your local Pokémon Center and boot up the TM Machine. You will need the following materials in order to craft this Technical Machine:

400 League Points

3 Mareep Wool

3 Pawmi Fur

League Points can be obtained by trading in excess Pokémon materials at the TM Machine. To farm them up, players can clear out their Wild Outbreaks regularly, which will allow them to accumulate a surplus of materials that they can then trade in.

Mareep Wool can be acquired by capturing or defeating members of the Mareep line in the overworld, or in Tera Raids. Mareep spawn at all times of the day in the South Province (Area Two), and are fairly common. As a pure Electric type Pokémon, Mareep is weak to Ground-type moves, and has a fairly low base Defense and Sp. Defense, making it easy to KO.

The Pawmi line is new to this generation of Pokémon. Pawmi is considered a fairly rare spawn, and can be found in the South Province (Areas One, Three and Five) at all times of the day. Its evolved form Pawmo is more common, and can be found around most parts of Paldea. Both are Electric and Fighting types, and thus share a weakness to Ground, Psychic and Fairy-type moves.