How to craft TM 100 Dragon Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the many craftable Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dragon Dance is one of the best buffing moves for Physical attackers, buffing both the user’s Attack and Speed stats at once. With just a single turn of setup, this powerful move will let your Physical sweepers reach new heights of offense. Here is how you can craft TM 100 Dragon Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 100 Dragon Dance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 100 Dragon Dance, make your way to your local Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following items in order to craft this Technical Machine:

5,000 League Points

3 Tatsugiri Scales

3 Gible Scales

3 Noibat Fur

Tatsugiri Scales drop from Tatsugiri, which can be found around Casseroya Lake. They spawn frequently, both on water and on the land around the lake. As a Water and Dragon type Pokémon, Tatsugiri is weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves, and takes reduced damage from Fire, Water and Steel-type moves.

Gible Scales drop from the Gible line, though there are currently no known overworld locations for Garchomp. Gible can be found in Alfornada Cavern and the West Province (Areas One and Two), while Gabite can be found in Alfornada Cavern, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain, and the North Province (Area Two). As Dragon and Ground types, both Gible and Gabite take increased damage from Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves.

Noibat Fur can be obtained by catching or defeating Noibat and its evolved form, Noivern. Noibat can be found in the North Province (Areas One and Two) and the West Province (Area Two), while Noivern spawns in the North Province (Areas One and Two). Both are Flying and Dragon types, and as such are weak to Ice, Rock, Dragon and Fairy-type moves, with Ice-type moves dealing 4x super effective damage against them.