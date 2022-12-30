How to craft TM 164 Brave Bird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Known for being a powerful Flying-type move, Brave Bird is one of the many craftable Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new TM crafting system. With a base power of 120, this is a high-risk, high-reward move as the recoil damages the user a fair bit. If this is not accounted for, your Pokémon could very easily be revenge killed or even finished off if your opponent did not succumb to your Brave Bird. Nonetheless, its sheer power and typing make it a fantastic move to add to your arsenal. Here is how you can craft TM 164 Brave Bird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 164 Brave Bird in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 164 Brave Bird, head to the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine and boot it up. You will require the following resources to craft this powerful Technical Machine:

12,000 League Points

5 Starly Feathers

3 Rufflet Feathers

3 Rookidee Feathers

Starly Feathers can be obtained from the Starly line, with Starly being the most accessible out of the three. It can be found at all times of the day in the South Province (Areas One, Two, and Four). Players will not have much trouble finding them, as they are a common spawn and tend to appear in groups. As a Normal and Flying-type Pokémon, Starly is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

You will have to catch or defeat Rufflet or Braviary, members of the Rufflet line, in order to obtain Rufflet Feathers. Rufflet is the easiest to find, as it spawns in many locations around Paldea, including Asado Desert, Dalizapa Passage, the East Province (Area Three), Glaseado Mountain, the North Province (Areas One, and Two), and the South Province (Areas One, Three, Four, and Six). Like Starly, it is also a Normal and Flying-type and shares its weaknesses.

Rookidee Feathers come from the Rookidee line. You will most likely be farming Rookidee for them, as they are easy to find and defeat quickly, especially with the Let’s Go function. Rookidee spawns around southeast Paldea, specifically in the East Province (Areas One, Two, and Three), and the South Province (Areas One, Three, and Five). It is a pure Flying-type Pokémon and shares the same Ice, Electric, and Rock-type weakness as Starly and Rufflet.