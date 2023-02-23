How to create and use Orderlies in Dwarf Fortress

To get the most out of your dwarves in Dwarf Fortress, you will need to assign them to specific work details that can maximize their strengths. Though most of the job types you’ll find within are typical in-game ones, like Miners and Hunters, there are also some that are more unique, such as Orderlies. If you’re having trouble finding out how you can create and use Orderlies in the game, then we’ve covered all you’ll need to know below.

How to make Orderlies in Dwarf Fortress

To make Orderlies, you will simply need to bring up the citizen information menu by pressing “U” on your keyboard or by clicking the dwarf icon on the bottom left side of your screen.

Once the window has popped up, navigate to the Labor tab and you’ll be able to find Orderlies at the bottom of the work detail list. After clicking it, a list of your dwarves that are most suited for the job should then appear on the right. You can then designate a dwarf for the job by simply clicking the box on the far right column.

You should always assign the Orderlies work detail to individuals that have the most relevant set of skills since this job involves helping out those that have been injured. This work detail is typically assigned to doctors and the chief medical dwarf as they are often the most effective in dealing with these types of situations.

How to use Orderlies in Dwarf Fortress

To use Orderlies, you will need to create a hospital zone first through the Zones menu. You’ll be able to do this by clicking the green icon with the dwarf in the middle or by pressing “Z” on your keyboard.

Once it’s open, select the Meeting Area option and paint the zone that you want to designate as your hospital and click Accept.

Next, on the upper portion of the Zones menu, click the sign with the plus icon in the middle. In the new window that pops up, select new hospital and the area should then finally be designated.

Now that you have a hospital, you’ll also need to make sure that it has enough beds to hold injured dwarves. You’ll also need to place at least one table within so your doctor or the chief medical dwarf can perform surgery when necessary.

Whenever military dwarves are sent out into combat, injuries and death are often inevitable. That’s where Orderlies come in as they automatically assist in recovering those that have been wounded in battle so no one gets left behind. These are also typically the individuals that help treat injured dwarves by dressing and suturing wounds.