How to customize your armor in Horizon Forbidden West

Armor customization isn’t anything new in the realm of open-world games. Horizon Forbidden West offers a couple of ways you can customize your armor. Of course, one of these ways is a bit more practical than the other. Here is how you customize your armor in Horizon Forbidden West.

The practical way to customize your armor is by installing Weaves. Weaves are special items that you obtain by completing missions, opening cashes, and killing machines. Once you have a Weave unlocked, you can install it on your armor from the inventory menu. All you need to do is select the armor you want to customize and press the square button. This will bring up all the Weaves that you have access to.

The other way you can customize your armor is purely cosmetic. Once you reach Plainsong, you will gain access to Dyers. When you visit a Dyer, they will give you options to change the colors of your armors. Not all armors have a wide range of colors to choose from, and each one comes at a cost. Each dye costs Metal Shards and flowers to craft as well. You can also unlock more dyes by completing missions.