How to customize your phone case in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll get the Rotomphone from your mom early in your Pokemon adventure, and by default, it comes in a rather garish orange. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait much longer to add a little flair to your phone, though what you’re able to change is somewhat limited and has some prerequisites you may not be able to meet. Should you meet the requirements, you can trick out Rotomphone in some snazzy new colors and designs. Here’s how.

How to get new Rotomphone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter the open world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, your first primary goal is to head to the city of Mesgoza and the Uva Academy at its highest point. You’ll follow Nemona most of the way to the school, and you’ll pass an older woman in red sunglasses near the bottom of the grand staircase saying something about how “Your phone can reveal your past lives to me…”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speaking to this woman eventually opens a Yes/No dialog box when she offers to do something called Rotometry to peer into your past lives. Say yes, and a new dialog box will open. Here’s where you can get unique customizations for your Rotomphone case, but only if you’ve played previous mainline Pokemon games on the Switch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That means you’ll need save data for at least one of the following:

Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee

Sword and Shield

Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond

Legends Arceus

Should you have active save data on your Switch for any of these games, you’ll get a custom Rotomphone case based on the title selected.

Let’s Go players get a bright green case with Pikachu and Eevee on it

Sword and Shield players get a Ball Guy case

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl get a Pokefinder-style case

Arceus players get an Arceus-themed case

Once you have a new case, press left on the D-Pad to open the Outfit menu and navigate to the cases screen. Changing them is instant; you’ll see it whenever you open a menu or interact with another character to get their phone number or exchange other info.