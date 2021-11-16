How to customize your Spartan in Halo Infinite

Since Halo 3, armor customization has been a big part of the Halo series. It offers an avenue for players to express themselves in-game by outfitting their Spartan soldiers however they see fit. It may only be in beta, but Halo Infinite already offers a vast amount of customization options, and this guide will walk you through everything you need to know to spruce up your Spartan’s style.

First, you’ll want to select the “customize” menu located at the top of the main menu. You’ll then be presented with a few options. The armor hall is where you’ll go to choose which armor pieces your Spartan will don. You’ll have to select an armor core, which is the armor set you will build your character around. Once you select your desired core, you can modify the following parts of your Spartan:

Color coating

Helmet

Visor

Chest plate

Shoulder pads

Kneepads

Gloves

Wrist armor

Utility pack

Armor emblem

Armor/gameplay effect

You can acquire more armor cores and armor accessories through either Halo Infinite’s battle pass, or the in-game shop.

To tweak your soldier a little more, back out to the customization menu and select “Body & AI.” Here, you’ll be able to choose your Spartan’s body type; you can give them a bulky, slender, or mid-sized frame. In this menu, you’ll also be able to apply prosthetic limbs to your Spartan, as well as change their suit’s AI companion.

Finally, the Spartan ID menu will let you modify your service tag, your nameplate, your Spartan’s voice, and the stance they take during post-game sequences.

Suffice to say, you can customize your Spartan to quite a granular degree, and given the live-service nature of Halo Infinite, the number of available customization options will likely only expand going forward, affording you more ways to fine-tune your player character as the game evolves.