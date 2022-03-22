How to defeat Great Marlboro in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

There are plenty of nasty boss fights in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but the tentacle monster Great Marlboro can be real difficult if you aren’t prepared. This boss fight can be found at the end of the story mission “Memories of Poison” in the Wicked Arbor region. As the name of the mission suggests, this boss utilizes poison, which can be difficult to deal with, since there are not antidote items in the game. Here is the best strategy to defeat the Great Marlboro in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Monk abilities or well timed-rolls

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two job specific abilities that can help against poison. The Monk’s Chakra ability cures players and the Paladin’s Purifying Light grants immunity to status effects. If you don’t have these two jobs at your disposal, its okay, the poison inflicting attacks of the Great Marlboro are heavily telegraphed. The ability you need to avoid in the first phase is the Really Bad Breath attack, which cannot be blocked. The Great Marlboro will spin in a circle shooting out a breath attack, which can be avoided by dodging through the attack. Destroying the two big arms on its sides will help break it quicker and shorten the range of its attacks. The Great Marlboro is weak to fire and most melee weapons deal a decent amount of damage. Once you reach half health or break its stance you will enter the second phase.

The second phase is easier than the first. The Great Marlboro now attacks faster, using its tongue to do most of the work, but it won’t be dealing or poison attacks any longer. One of the more important things for this fight if you feel like you are getting poisoned too often is too equip the White or Red Mage classes, that way you can use MP to heal if you run out of potions. The second phase should be a breeze, so long as you have enough health and healing items to finish it off.